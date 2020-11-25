$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.10. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,488 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

