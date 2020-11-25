$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.90 million. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

LVS stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

