$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.88 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

FLR stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $12,030,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $6,434,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 29.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 355,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

