44,700 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

