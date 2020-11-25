479,600 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 479,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.09% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.