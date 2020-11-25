Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Hits New 12-Month High at $307.50

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 120664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.12. The stock has a market cap of $291.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

About Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD.L) (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.