Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI) Plans GBX 1.24 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ASLI opened at GBX 108.90 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.28. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 68.60 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

