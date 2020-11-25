Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.07. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software comprises approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

