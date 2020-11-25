Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.26

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 503397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

