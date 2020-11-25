Adams Wealth Management Takes $36,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 210,075 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Accenture by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 21.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.52. 34,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,437. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.84. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

