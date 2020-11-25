Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $49.27 million and $24.98 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000213 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 371,564,739 coins and its circulating supply is 325,743,796 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

