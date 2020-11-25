Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.57-3.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.51.

Shares of A stock opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

