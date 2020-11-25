Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.57-3.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.88 EPS.

NYSE:A opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.51.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

