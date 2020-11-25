Akamai Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

