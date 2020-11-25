Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,708,000 after purchasing an additional 298,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

