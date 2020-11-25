Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 875,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

