Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,664,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,089 shares of company stock worth $73,298,611. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $475.10 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $507.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

