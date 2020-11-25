American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

