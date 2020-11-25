American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

AEO opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

