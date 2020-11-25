American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $22.00 at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 267,549 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

