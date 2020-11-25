American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.82.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

