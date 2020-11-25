American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of AEO opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.