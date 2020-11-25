American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.