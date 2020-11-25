Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.14). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

LVS opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

