Analysts Issue Forecasts for Energy Recovery, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Recovery in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

