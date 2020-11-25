Analysts Offer Predictions for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($1.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CPCAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

