Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $7,115,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

