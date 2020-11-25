Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Target Price at $46.78

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

