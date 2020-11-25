Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target at $101.33

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

OSTK opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

