Analyzing Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64% Applied Minerals -649.28% N/A -270.20%

Volatility & Risk

Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and Applied Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 73.83%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Applied Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million N/A N/A Applied Minerals $490,000.00 3.75 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

Applied Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Standard Ventures.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 is based in Brooklyn, New York.

