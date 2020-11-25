Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of PLAN opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,173,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

