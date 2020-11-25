Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $1,430,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.