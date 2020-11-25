Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.50

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14), with a volume of 10070977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.13).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50.

About Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

