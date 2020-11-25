ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Boosted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 34.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $424.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $429.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $1.4095 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.