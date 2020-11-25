AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,300 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,839.12 ($102.42).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 8,000 ($104.52) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,249.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,475.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

