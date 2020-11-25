Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Raised to $41.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of ATRA opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.26. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

