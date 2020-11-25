Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Atrion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $585.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.22. Atrion has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $764.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 10.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 472.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

