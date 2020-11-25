Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$18.63 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.