Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $276.68.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

