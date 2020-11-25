Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its fourth quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $999M – 1.014 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.91-3.97 EPS.
Autodesk stock opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $276.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.64.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
