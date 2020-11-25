Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $999M – 1.014 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.91-3.97 EPS.

Autodesk stock opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $276.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.79.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

