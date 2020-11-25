Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

ADSK opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day moving average of $233.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

