Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.79.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.97 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $276.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.64.
In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
