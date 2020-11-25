AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

AVB stock opened at $173.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.29. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

