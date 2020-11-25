Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report sales of $110.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $111.39 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $107.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $423.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $424.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $455.76 million, with estimates ranging from $452.61 million to $458.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.72. Badger Meter has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $82.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

