BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

BANF opened at $57.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.33. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BancFirst by 1,344.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

