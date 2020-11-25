Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 16,678 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

Shares of COP opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

