Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 17,664 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,656 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

