Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 25,772 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

