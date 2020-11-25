Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,940,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VMware by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.48.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

