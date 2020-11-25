Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 32,520 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 81.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

